Arionum Price Tops $0.0005 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $75,087.23 and $14,329.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,780.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.33 or 0.03440555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.97 or 0.02469877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00529174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.77 or 0.00787480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00692940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00058198 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00015761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

