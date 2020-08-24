Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 441.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.10% of Arvinas worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 88.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 41.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 9.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,114.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $60,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arvinas stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. Arvinas Inc has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

