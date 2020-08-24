Atheios (ATH) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 101.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a market cap of $15,274.92 and approximately $7.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atheios has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 34,636,103 coins and its circulating supply is 32,443,953 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

