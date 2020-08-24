Atheios Reaches Market Cap of $7,635.65 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Atheios has a market cap of $7,635.65 and $2.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 34,613,710 coins and its circulating supply is 32,424,846 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

