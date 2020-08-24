Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Holdings Raised by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,157,000 after purchasing an additional 484,589 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 122.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,343,000 after purchasing an additional 212,795 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Atlassian by 13.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,177,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,077,000 after purchasing an additional 365,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,638,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,906,000 after purchasing an additional 235,661 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.99. 53,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,902. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.74, a PEG ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.20.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.25.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

