AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.1% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,496,604. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $211.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

