Auroracoin Market Cap Reaches $687,463.27 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $687,463.27 and $49.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00068646 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,621.87 or 0.98979080 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002972 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000604 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00174571 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.