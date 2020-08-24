Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $236.00 to $255.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Autodesk traded as high as $253.16 and last traded at $252.28, with a volume of 5329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.27.

ADSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.25.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,108. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. CX Institutional raised its stake in Autodesk by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

