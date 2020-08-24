AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AvalonBay Communities worth $16,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 49.8% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.26. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

