Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Purchases $6,968,900.34 in Stock

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 212,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $6,968,900.34.

Srs Investment Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 67,816 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 243,163 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,664,497.76.

On Thursday, May 28th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 282,566 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $5,818,033.94.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 217,074 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,065,796.02.

Shares of CAR stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.95. 2,001,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,667. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAR. BidaskClub cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

