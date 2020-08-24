Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,442,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200,997 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.05% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $216,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 189,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,105. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.318 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

