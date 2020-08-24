Bank of Nova Scotia Has $233.60 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,277,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,095 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up about 0.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.28% of Nutrien worth $233,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 21,292 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 566,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $38.70. 30,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

