Bank of Nova Scotia Has $339.35 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,234,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,413 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.58% of Sun Life Financial worth $339,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $22,854,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,381,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,012,000 after purchasing an additional 194,887 shares in the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLF. TheStreet raised Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Veritas Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,764. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

