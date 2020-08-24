Bank of Nova Scotia Has $77.77 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 274.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327,237 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Paypal were worth $77,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 116,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 131,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.28. 215,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,711. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.41 and a 200 day moving average of $141.02. The stock has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a PE ratio of 91.04, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,381 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,155. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

