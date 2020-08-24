Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,144,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 917,816 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.48% of Pembina Pipeline worth $203,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $31,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.10. 13,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $914.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 93.00%.

Several research firms have commented on PBA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.