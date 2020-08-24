Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,961,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,129 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.54% of BCE worth $583,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in BCE by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in BCE by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 28,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,195. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. BCE’s payout ratio is 92.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

