Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,905,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,646 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.72% of Waste Connections worth $178,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 27.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 16.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Waste Connections by 10.3% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.01. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $105.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.93.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.