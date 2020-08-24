Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,477. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,771.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.