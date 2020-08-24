Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Cap Reaches $574.70 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00003348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $574.70 million and approximately $292.36 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040377 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.66 or 0.05666079 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014348 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029540 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,458,750,288 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars.

