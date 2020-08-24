BASIC Price Tops $0.0057 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. BASIC has a total market cap of $7.80 million and $304,503.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00127710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.86 or 0.01727603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00191301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00150907 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,370,450,380 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic.

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

