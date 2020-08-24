BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Up 16.8% in July

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRBR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.09. 5,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,762. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRBR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

