Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra raised their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.05.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY opened at $115.88 on Monday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average is $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $330,201.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,351.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 920,549 shares of company stock worth $77,977,061. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.