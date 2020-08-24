BIKI Market Cap Hits $13.10 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, BIKI has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One BIKI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIKI has a total market cap of $13.10 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040486 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.86 or 0.05667559 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014174 BTC.

BIKI Token Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 543,998,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,068 tokens. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here.

