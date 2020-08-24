Binance USD (BUSD) Market Cap Reaches $204.82 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $204.82 million and approximately $166.83 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008550 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040486 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $664.86 or 0.05667559 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014174 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a token. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 204,202,492 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

