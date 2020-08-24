Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Raised by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,051,320,000 after acquiring an additional 776,508 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Biogen by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,769,000 after purchasing an additional 444,508 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 644.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,989,000 after buying an additional 415,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after purchasing an additional 384,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,380,000 after acquiring an additional 295,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $276.51 on Monday. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

