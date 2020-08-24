Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $3,063.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000998 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004708 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

