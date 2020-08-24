BitBall (BTB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $803,237.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. BitBall has a total market cap of $687,264.47 and approximately $803,237.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 57.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00067997 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,589.57 or 0.98862308 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002969 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000598 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00174641 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003432 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,755,032 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.