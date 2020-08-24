BitCoal (COAL) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 33.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $13,240.32 and $37.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.30 or 0.00793412 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004731 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002242 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000771 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

