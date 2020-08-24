BitCoen (BEN) Market Cap Reaches $57,824.32

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. BitCoen has a total market cap of $57,824.32 and approximately $73.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

