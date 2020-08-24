Bitcoin Atom Reaches Market Cap of $2.16 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.16 million and $208.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000083 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000078 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

