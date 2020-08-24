Bitcoin Confidential Price Reaches $0.0003 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 97.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $1,556.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 67.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040163 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $651.80 or 0.05532114 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

