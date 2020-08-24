BitcoiNote Market Capitalization Tops $23,616.95 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $23,616.95 and approximately $9.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,848,249 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.