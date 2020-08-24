Bitcoinus Market Cap Hits $3,477.70 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,477.70 and $10.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00069332 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,633.18 or 0.99117697 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002980 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000604 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00174626 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003512 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.