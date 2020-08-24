Bitcore Market Capitalization Reaches $4.97 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Exrates, QBTC and CryptoBridge. Bitcore has a market cap of $4.97 million and $1,336.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,739.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.49 or 0.03436868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.02 or 0.02461810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00522966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.62 or 0.00797449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00688649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000195 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00015281 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,385,518 coins and its circulating supply is 17,884,559 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Exrates, QBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.