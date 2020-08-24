BitSend (BSD) Market Cap Tops $148,476.72

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. BitSend has a total market cap of $148,476.72 and approximately $402.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, BitSend has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00770448 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006011 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00036604 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00663489 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 28,298,375 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

