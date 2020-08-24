Bitzeny Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $186,816.69 and approximately $94.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00526444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000513 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

