BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $52.00. The stock traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 7098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 22,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $916,041.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,559.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,736.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,672 shares of company stock worth $3,459,660 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

