BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0419 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $18,335.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00032488 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000452 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,146,373 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

