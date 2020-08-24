BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 552.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $591.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,861. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $605.72. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $575.82 and its 200-day moving average is $515.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,748 shares of company stock worth $29,248,701 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.