BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lessened by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in BlackRock by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 30,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 26.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $587.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $573.88 and a 200 day moving average of $514.91. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $605.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.