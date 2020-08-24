Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,599 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group comprises about 3.9% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after purchasing an additional 437,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,779,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,770,000 after purchasing an additional 325,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

