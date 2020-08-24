BlockStamp Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $619.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003019 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000202 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002438 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000148 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,024,559 coins and its circulating supply is 26,481,593 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

