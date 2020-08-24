BLOCKv Hits Market Capitalization of $6.13 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $789,318.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040531 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $669.07 or 0.05699124 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014213 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.