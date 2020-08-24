Blue Square Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,696,000 after buying an additional 2,566,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,974.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,125,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,700 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $97.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

