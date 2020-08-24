Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.07 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $74.94. 2,472,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,507. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

