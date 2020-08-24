Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 6.7% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 271.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.40. 2,553,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,048,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

