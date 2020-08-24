BOOM (BOOM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,402.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. BOOM has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $9,402.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOOM has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00131689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.06 or 0.01683526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00192825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000889 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00158241 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM's total supply is 971,420,717 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,389,984 tokens. BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM's official website is www.boomtoken.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

