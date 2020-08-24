Bounty0x Market Capitalization Achieves $247,035.49 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $247,035.49 and $2,917.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.88 or 0.05713602 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

