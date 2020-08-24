BQT (BQTX) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One BQT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. BQT has a market cap of $701,165.68 and $1,543.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BQT has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040531 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $669.07 or 0.05699124 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014213 BTC.

About BQT

BQTX is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,304,737 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

