Brett K. Haumann Sells 25,000 Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00.

Shares of TBPH stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.96. 415,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,403. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

